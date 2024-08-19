3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremy Hershman stands at attention during a Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter ceremony for 3d Marine Division on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Hershman, a native of Florida, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)