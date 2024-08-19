3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, right, awards Cpl. Jeremy Hershman the 3d Marine Division Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. Hershman, a native of Florida, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)