3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, recognizes the importance of noncommissioned officers in the Marine Corps during a speech at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)
