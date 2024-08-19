3d Marine Division Commanding General Presents 3d Marine Division NCO of the Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division, recognizes the importance of noncommissioned officers in the Marine Corps during a speech at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2024. NCOs are vital to the routine management of military operations and those in their charge. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)