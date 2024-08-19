Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Members of the 314th Fighter Squadron, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Alamogordo Fire Department pose for a photo next to an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team met with their Holloman counterparts to discuss how to safely handle an F-16 emergency if an event were to happen in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 00:26
|Photo ID:
|8601492
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-OP366-1040
|Resolution:
|3900x2600
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
