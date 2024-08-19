Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico [Image 3 of 7]

    Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Alamogordo Fire Department Chief Jerry Ramirez, lower right, has a close-up look at an F-16 Viper during a safety briefing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team worked closely with Holloman Fire Emergency Services members to better understand how to safely secure parts of the F-16 if one has an emergency off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8601486
    VIRIN: 240730-F-OP366-1050
    Resolution: 2943x1962
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman AFB
    emergency services
    Alamogordo Fire Department

