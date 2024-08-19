Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alamogordo Fire Department Chief Jerry Ramirez, lower right, has a close-up look at an F-16 Viper during a safety briefing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team worked closely with Holloman Fire Emergency Services members to better understand how to safely secure parts of the F-16 if one has an emergency off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)