Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Norman Bloom, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, discusses safety procedures his colleagues use with F-16 Vipers at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. Holloman hosted members of the Alamogordo Fire Department to give them an up-close look at the aircraft and how they can better work together in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)