Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

U.S. Air Force Captain Marvin Benge, 314th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, left, discusses F-16 Viper safety with members of the Alamogordo Fire Department at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team learned safety procedures and the best ways to communicate with their Holloman counterparts in case of a jet emergency in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)