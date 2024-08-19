Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

U.S. Air Force Capt. Marvin Benge, 314th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, left, shows Alamogordo Fire Department Chief Jerry Ramirez emergency controls inside the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team learned about a variety of safety checks and emergency procedures that go into safely operating F-16s daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
