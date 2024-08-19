Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Marvin Benge, 314th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, left, shows Alamogordo Fire Department Chief Jerry Ramirez emergency controls inside the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The AFD team learned about a variety of safety checks and emergency procedures that go into safely operating F-16s daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)