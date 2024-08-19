Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico [Image 5 of 7]

    Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Members of the Alamogordo Fire Department attend a safety briefing about the F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The team met with their Holloman firefighter counterparts and members of the 314th Fighter Squadron to discuss how to safely handle an F-16 emergency if an event were to happen in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8601489
    VIRIN: 240730-F-OP366-1007
    Resolution: 2792x1861
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Holloman AFB
    emergency services
    Alamogordo Fire Department

