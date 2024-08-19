Alamogordo Fire Department learns F-16 safety at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alamogordo Fire Department attend a safety briefing about the F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The team met with their Holloman firefighter counterparts and members of the 314th Fighter Squadron to discuss how to safely handle an F-16 emergency if an event were to happen in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)