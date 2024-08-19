110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber prepares to take off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions help to familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
