110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency while also validating the United States’ always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)