110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber prepares to take off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|08.19.2024
|08.19.2024 23:28
|8599654
|240819-F-QX786-1081
|5454x3612
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|1
|0
