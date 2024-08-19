110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber prepares to take off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)