110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, after conducting a Bomber Task Force mission Aug. 19, 2024. U.S. forces fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of their choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)