A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, after conducting a Bomber Task Force mission Aug. 19, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|08.19.2024
|08.19.2024 23:28
|8599656
|240819-F-QX786-1035
|7178x4621
|15.06 MB
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|1
|1
This work, 110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley, by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS