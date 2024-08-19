110th EBS conducts BTF operations from RAAF Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, after conducting a Bomber Task Force mission Aug. 19, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|08.19.2024
|08.19.2024 23:28
|8599658
|240819-F-QX786-1056
|8132x4501
|15.43 MB
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|0
|0
