    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 355th Wing deputy commander, left, Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, right, receive an intelligence brief during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. The exercise was focused around a mix of skills needed for wartime operational mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

