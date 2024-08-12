Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief [Image 5 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 24-02 kicks off with intel brief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lateisha Douglas, 355th Wing Inspector General compliance manager, briefs the schedule of Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2024. The exercise demands the wing to have greater preparation for the complexity and speed at which combat may unfold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    ML24-02
    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 24-02

