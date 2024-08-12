Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ridge Leoni 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 24, 2024) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Pracy Carmichael assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conducts small boat operations in a rigid hull inflatable boat. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

