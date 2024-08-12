Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ridge Leoni 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), practice donning the fire fighter ensemble during a damage control drill in the hangar bay. ship's security. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8596155
    VIRIN: 240726-N-WZ792-1093
    Resolution: 5795x3863
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
