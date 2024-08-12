ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), practice donning the fire fighter ensemble during a damage control drill in the hangar bay. ship's security. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8596155 VIRIN: 240726-N-WZ792-1093 Resolution: 5795x3863 Size: 2 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.