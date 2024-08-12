ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2024) Aerosonde Arial Surveillance (UAS) vehicle, is launched from the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4). The UAS is piloted by Aerosonde personnel and provides live aerial surveillance to enhance the ship's security. ship's security. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8596157
|VIRIN:
|240724-N-WZ792-1037
|Resolution:
|3410x2726
|Size:
|758.95 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
