ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Ricardo Prado performs a needle chest decompression, a medical skill which alleviates pressure restricting the lungs, on a simulation medical mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care drill in the officer lounge of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4). Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

