Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ridge Leoni 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conducts an M4 Rifle qualification on the flight deck, July 27, 2024. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8596164
    VIRIN: 240727-N-WZ792-1056
    Resolution: 5809x3873
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Launches UAS
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Launches UAS
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4 Rifle Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download