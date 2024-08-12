ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conducts an M4 Rifle qualification on the flight deck, July 27, 2024. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)
|07.27.2024
|08.17.2024 11:08
|8596164
|240727-N-WZ792-1056
|5809x3873
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
