ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 20, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Antonio Johnson is served dinner by Capt. Michael Concannon, commanding officer of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4). Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ridge Leoni)

