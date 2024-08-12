Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off from Yokota Air Base Japan, August 16, 2024. At the direction of Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, the 374th Operations Group in tandem with the 374th Maintenance Group prepared, generated and launched eleven C-130Js in less than 24 hours as a preventive measure to avoid mission degradation due to Typhoon Ampil. In addition to aircraft generation, Yokota Air Base units also took additional measures to ensure readiness including placing sandbags in areas prone to water pooling and sheltering vehicles and other airframes for protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
by SMSgt DeAndre Curtiss