Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, observes U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules pre-flight operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 16, 2024. The wing leadership team went out to observe aircraft and crews departing station to preserve combat capability amid the approach of Typhoon Ampil. The rapid relocation also served as a test and display of readiness across Yokota’s logistics hub to generate eleven aircraft in less than 24 hours while simultaneously preparing the installation for severe weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

