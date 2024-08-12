Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil [Image 18 of 25]

    Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, observes U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules pre-flight operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 16, 2024. The wing leadership team went out to observe aircraft and crews departing station to preserve combat capability amid the approach of Typhoon Ampil. The rapid relocation also served as a test and display of readiness across Yokota’s logistics hub to generate eleven aircraft in less than 24 hours while simultaneously preparing the installation for severe weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:01
    Photo ID: 8593830
    VIRIN: 240816-F-FJ989-1370
    Resolution: 5253x3502
    Size: 952.2 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota Air Base
    readiness
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

