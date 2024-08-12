Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil [Image 23 of 25]

    Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A maintainer assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base Japan, August 16, 2024. At the direction of Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, the 374th Operations Group in tandem with the 374th Maintenance Group prepared, generated and launched eleven C-130Js in less than 24 hours as a preventive measure to avoid mission degradation due to Typhoon Ampil. In addition to aircraft generation, Yokota Air Base units also took additional measures to ensure readiness including placing sandbags in areas prone to water pooling and sheltering vehicles and other airframes for protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:01
    Photo ID: 8593835
    VIRIN: 240816-F-FJ989-1412
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota Air Base
    readiness
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

