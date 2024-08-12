Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

The Yokota Air Base flightline sits empty after eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules departed August 16, 2024. At the direction of Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, the 374th Operations Group in tandem with the 374th Maintenance Group prepared, generated and launched eleven C-130Js in less than 24 hours as a preventive measure to avoid mission degradation due to Typhoon Ampil. The rapid relocation also served as a test and display of readiness across Yokota’s logistics hub to generate eleven aircraft in less than 24 hours while simultaneously preparing the installation for severe weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

