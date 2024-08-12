Yokota generates C-130 aircraft ahead of Typhoon Ampil

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss | The Yokota Air Base flightline sits empty after eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss | The Yokota Air Base flightline sits empty after eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules departed August 16, 2024. At the direction of Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, the 374th Operations Group in tandem with the 374th Maintenance Group prepared, generated and launched eleven C-130Js in less than 24 hours as a preventive measure to avoid mission degradation due to Typhoon Ampil. The rapid relocation also served as a test and display of readiness across Yokota’s logistics hub to generate eleven aircraft in less than 24 hours while simultaneously preparing the installation for severe weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss) see less | View Image Page

The 374th Airlift Wing mass generated and deployed eleven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, ahead of Typhoon Ampil, August 16, 2024.



The decision to relocate was made by Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander, out of an abundance of caution to preserve combat capability, protect from potential damage, and mitigate risk. The C-130 fleet assigned to the base is the only organic airlift capability under U.S. Pacific Air Forces and is a no-fail mission for the command.



All other aircraft permanently assigned to Yokota and on station were parked in hangars, as the primary course of action. Leadership identified the threat of the storm as an opportunity to test and showcase readiness as the premier logistics hub.



Members of the 374th Operations Group and 374th Maintenance Group generated all 11 aircraft in less than 24 hours.



Airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, with assistance from the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, loaded the aircraft with all maintenance equipment necessary for crews to perform operations while off-station and ultimately return to Yokota AB once clear. Their contribution was a crucial piece of the synchronized effort required to make this happen.



“For us, launching the fleet wasn’t just about the preventative measures, but that we can demonstrate deterrence to our adversaries,” said Technical Sgt. Joshua Rice, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief. “Today was easy because of all the work everyone put in, from the aircrews to maintenance and logistics, this showcases what Team Yokota is capable of.”



Crews were also notified to enter Bravo, or standby status, less than a full day prior and were given the “go” on the morning of execution.



“I’ve never seen this firsthand,” said McElhaney, with a smile while observing from the flightline. “In 25 years of flying, I’ve never seen 100% mass generation and execution at this scale. This is freakin’ awesome… I’m proud.”