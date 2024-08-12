U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade lights a candle during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 2, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony is a tradition which celebrates newly promoted members of the professional noncommissioned officer corps.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8593645 VIRIN: 240802-A-LX406-1003 Resolution: 1600x1066 Size: 249.99 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Induction Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.