    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Induction Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade lights a candle during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 2, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony is a tradition which celebrates newly promoted members of the professional noncommissioned officer corps.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

