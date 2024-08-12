U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry A. Scott, assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, holds a plaque engraved with the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer, during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 2, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony is a tradition which celebrates newly promoted members of the professional noncommissioned officer corps.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8593642
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-LX406-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|356.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Induction Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.