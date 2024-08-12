U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Walker Marcel, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, cuts the cake as a celebration of his promotion at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on August 7, 2024. Walker was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 23:40
|Photo ID:
|8593638
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-LX406-1008
|Resolution:
|1066x1600
|Size:
|315.24 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW2 Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.