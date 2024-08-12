U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Walker Marcel, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, cuts the cake as a celebration of his promotion at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on August 7, 2024. Walker was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

This work, CW2 Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Christopher Neu