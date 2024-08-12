69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade NCO Induction Ceremonhy

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, pays his respects to the Lost Soldiers Memorial Display during the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 2, 2024. The NCO induction ceremony is a tradition which celebrates newly promoted members of the professional noncommissioned officer corps.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

