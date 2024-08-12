CW2 Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, Walker Marcel, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, poses with family members at a promotion ceremony, Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 7, 2024. Walker was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

