    CW2 Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    CW2 Promotion Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul B. Robinson (left), assigned to III Armored Corps, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcel J. Walker (right), assigned to 69thAir Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 7, 2024. Walker was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Cavazos, III Armored Corps, Promotion Ceremony

