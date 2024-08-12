CW2 Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul B. Robinson (left), assigned to III Armored Corps, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcel J. Walker (right), assigned to 69thAir Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 7, 2024. Walker was promoted from Warrant Officer to Chief Warrant Officer 2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

