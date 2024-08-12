Sgt. Hunter Z. Bryant and Sgt. Steven R. Muthart, both combat engineers assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, perform reconnaissance operations during the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Aug. 15, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition evaluates a squad’s skillset in warrior tasks and battle drills, identifying cohesive, well-trained teams that are prepared to fight and win.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US