FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

A squad of Soldiers assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps receives a brief, Aug. 15, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. Soldiers and Noncommissioned officers will be assessed on their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

