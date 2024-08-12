Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    A squad of Soldiers assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps receives a brief, Aug. 15, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. Soldiers and Noncommissioned officers will be assessed on their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8593329
    VIRIN: 240815-A-BF020-1148
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    StrongerTogether
    FortCarson
    BestSquadCompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    BestSquad24
    FORSCOMBS24

