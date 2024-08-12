FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

A squad of Soldiers assigned to 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, reconnoiter the area, Aug. 15, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado. The competition allows squads to validate their tactical skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

