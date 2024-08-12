Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. Jamon S. LaCrosse, and Spc. Joaquine C. Rivera, both infantrymen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, III Armored Corps, prepare to take out a simulated bunker during the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Aug. 15, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition gauges squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills, highlighting disciplined, well-trained teams. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8593328
    VIRIN: 240815-A-ND131-1003
    Resolution: 5163x3442
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: STEVENS POINT, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FortCarson
    BestSquadCompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    BestSquad24
    FORSCOMBS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download