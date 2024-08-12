Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Peyton M. Boozell, a horizontal construction engineer, and Sgt. Steven R. Muthart, a combat engineer, both assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct reconnaissance training Aug. 15, 2024, during the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition allows squads to validate their lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

