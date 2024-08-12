Spc. Peyton M. Boozell, a horizontal construction engineer, and Sgt. Steven R. Muthart, a combat engineer, both assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct reconnaissance training Aug. 15, 2024, during the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition at Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition allows squads to validate their lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

