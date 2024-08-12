18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, speaks during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. Elmore assumed command during the squadron’s first change of command since its activation in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

