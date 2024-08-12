Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, speaks during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. Elmore assumed command during the squadron’s first change of command since its activation in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

