    18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Eric Steele, 319th Operations Group commander out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, presents Lt. Col. Scott Sevigny, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron outgoing commander, with the meritorious service medal during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. The 18th ACCS activated at Robins in 2023, flying the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

