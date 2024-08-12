18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

Col. Eric Steele, left, 319th Operations Group commander out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, presents guidon to Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. This ceremony marked the first change of command for the 18th ACCS, which activated at Robins in 2023 and flies the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

