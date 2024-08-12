18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III, right, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, applauds after remarks by Lt. Col. Scott Sevigny, 18th ACCS outgoing commander, during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. This ceremony marked the first change of command for the 18th ACCS, which activated in 2023 and flies the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

