18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

Col. Eric Steele, left, 319th Operations Group commander out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Scott Sevigny, 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron outgoing commander, during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. The 18th ACCS activated in 2023, flying the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

