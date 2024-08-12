Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III,18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, receives his first salute during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. The 18th ACCS activated in 2023, flying the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8591737
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-UN330-1113
|Resolution:
|8826x5884
|Size:
|28.47 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation [Image 8 of 8], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.