18th ACCS hosts first change of command since activation

Lt. Col. Richard Elmore III,18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron incoming commander, receives his first salute during the 18th ACCS change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 14, 2024. The 18th ACCS activated in 2023, flying the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

