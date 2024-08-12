Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany [Image 7 of 7]

    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

    SAARLAND, GERMANY

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Cosano, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, plays the clarinet during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8588874
    VIRIN: 240810-F-VY348-1623
    Resolution: 5606x3882
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: SAARLAND, DE
    TAGS

    Germany
    USAFE Band
    Classic Rock
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe regional band

