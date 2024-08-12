USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Cosano, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, plays the clarinet during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

