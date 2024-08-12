U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Cosano, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band clarinetist, plays the clarinet during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8588874
|VIRIN:
|240810-F-VY348-1623
|Resolution:
|5606x3882
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|SAARLAND, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.