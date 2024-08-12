USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band play classical rock during a concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. The USAFE-AFAFRICA Band concerts create opportunities for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, promoting mutual respect and understanding between different cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024
Location: SAARLAND, DE