Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany [Image 1 of 7]

    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

    SAARLAND, GERMANY

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Carpenter, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band trombonist, performs during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. The performances by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band showcase the dedication and commitment of military personnel to not only serve their country but also to spread joy through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8588863
    VIRIN: 240810-F-VY348-1570
    Resolution: 4568x3116
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: SAARLAND, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany
    USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAFE Band
    Classic Rock
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe regional band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download