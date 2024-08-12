U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Carpenter, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band trombonist, performs during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. The performances by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band showcase the dedication and commitment of military personnel to not only serve their country but also to spread joy through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:50 Photo ID: 8588863 VIRIN: 240810-F-VY348-1570 Resolution: 4568x3116 Size: 5.52 MB Location: SAARLAND, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.