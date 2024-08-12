USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Angst, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band vocalist, sings a song during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. These concerts offer a platform for cultural exchange and sharing of musical traditions between the U.S. Air Force musicians and European audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8588865
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-VY348-1077
|Resolution:
|5196x3553
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|SAARLAND, DE
