USAFE band brings classic hits to Germany

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clifton Wright, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band guitarist, plays a guitar solo during a classic rock concert at Neunkirchen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2024. The concerts provide an opportunity for building bridges between different communities and fostering mutual understanding through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

